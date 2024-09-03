Is The Bachelorette new tonight on ABC, September 2, 2024?

Is The Bachelorette new tonight on ABC? Let’s just say that we more than understand if you are looking for it … and are also confused. After all, isn’t this when the series is typically on?

Well, let’s just say that things are a little bit different tonight and there is a fundamentally simple reason for it: Labor Day! This means that we’re going to be waiting for another day to see the three-hour event play out. Will Jenn Tran find love? There re certainly reasons for hope. However, nothing is guaranteed.

If you have not at least seen the official synopsis for the upcoming episode yet, it does a good job of setting the stage:

It’s a crucial week in Hawaii as Jenn’s journey to find love comes to a close. Torn between two men, Jenn seeks advice from her family and friends on a decision that will dictate her future forever. Meanwhile, Jenn joins Jesse Palmer in front of a live studio audience to watch her final dates and the shocking conclusion of her journey unfold.

We’ve made our prediction for the finale before and at this point, it’s pretty darn easy to stick to it: More than likely, you are going to see Jenn choose to be with Devin, based at least on the story arc that we’ve seen over the course of time. While we are at it, we also tend to think there is a good chance that she will actually be the one to propose. While this may feel like somewhat of a surprise, remember that a lot of the story this season has been about her wanting to follow her own path, and not so much her choosing what some other people have perhaps laid out for her.

Related – See more now on The Golden Bachelorette coming up

What are you most hoping to see on The Bachelorette when the finale airs tomorrow night?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







