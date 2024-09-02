Wheel of Fortune: Vanna White on chemistry with Ryan Seacrest

As many of you may know, the debut of Wheel of Fortune with Ryan Seacrest is one week away. This marks a huge change to a show that has been a nighttime institution for decades, so how in the world will it play out?

Honestly, we don’t foresee this being some sort of big, super-radical change. Pat Sajak had his fair share of notable moments over the years but truthfully, so much of the show was honestly about the contestants. It is fundamentally rather hard to imagine that this is going to change. It has a stringent formula and we tend to think that people love the show for what it is. The only thing that is rather important at this point is not upsetting the apple cart all that much!

Luckily, it hardly seems like anyone has an intention to do that! Speaking in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning (watch here), Vanna White makes it clear that initially, she did have concerns as to whether or not she and Seacrest would be able to have the right chemistry, and that makes sense. This is not some indictment on his abilities as a host; rather, it is a way to remember that she’s been working with the same man for much of her professional career. Luckily, she notes that the two have been able to travel a lot and things have gone swimmingly so far; she also notes that she’s known Ryan for a really long time, well before he was ever in consideration to host.

If there is one good thing that Ryan can do as the host here, it is honestly quite simple: Just stay out of the way! He doesn’t need to overcomplicate matters, and can really just focus on being the sort of host who is professional, but only talks when he needs to.

