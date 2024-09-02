Dancing with the Stars 33: Is Phaedra Parks in the cast?

The latest Dancing with the Stars season 33 rumor has gained steam over Labor Day Weekend, and it resolves around Phaedra Parks.

So, is the Real Housewives star / recent cast member for The Traitors a part of the cast? Well, it is a fair thing to wonder for a handful of reasons, starting with the fact that there have been reports out there for the past week that she could be on board. Also, she has been spotted out in Los Angeles, where the bulk of the rehearsals take space. Is it a coincidence that she is nearby the studio? Maybe, but remember that the ballroom competition has a long history of bringing Real Housewives on board. Also, Phaedra is incredibly entertaining and this is a casting that would make a great deal of sense.

As for how good she could potentially do on the show, that is a total unknown for now. We figured that she would be good on The Traitors, but that is largely due to her life experience and ability to read people. This is all about letting loose, having fun, and of course taking on really complicated routines. If Phaedra is on, another big component to this here is obviously who she ends up being paired with, given that this almost always has a big impact.

Luckily, we’re not going to be stuck waiting a long time for a lot of information to be revealed here in general; the plan is for the full cast to be coming out on Wednesday, September 4, and there will be room for a ton of discussion and/or reaction at that point.

