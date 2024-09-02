Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony preview, week 7

As we get to the end of day 48 within the Big Brother 26 house, it would absolutely be nice to learn more about the Veto Ceremony. What in the world is going to happen?

Well, this is where we have to say that for the time being, there is still a whole lot of ambiguity. Leah has said for the better part of the day that she would be potentially doing one-on-ones with people to figure out what to do, but time got away from her fast. In particular, it almost feels like she doesn’t want to have meetings and she can just do what she wants (save Angela?) and do with the consequences later.

After all, Leah gave herself a funny hairstyle, put the Veto necklace back on, and goofed off with Quinn — who she has actually talked some strategy with over the past few hours. They’ve discussed a core that is basically everyone who voted out Tucker, though we also know Leah is a little wary of Cam and Chelsie. Basically, Makensy is in a really interesting spot since Quinn / Leah and Cam / Chelsie are each fighting over her. With Joseph getting overly arrogant the past few days Leah has navigated a little bit away from him — we’ll have to see if that lasts long-term or not. Remember that Quinn also wants to work in T’kor, even though she doesn’t want much to do with him game-wise right now.

More than likely, we do think nominations will stay the same despite our various theories that Leah would like to go rogue. She just needs to find a group that can trust her and while she’d love to save Angela, there’s a chance she still wins the AI Arena. After all, neither Kimo nor Rubina have been competition beasts.

