Industry season 3 episode 5 promo: Pierpoint on trial

As you prepare to see Industry season 3 episode 5 on HBO, we are fully cognizant already of the fact that we’re switching gears.

After all, most of episode 4 was about the character of Rishi and with that, not everyone else had a lot of time in the spotlight. A lot of this is going to change in the wake of the whole Lumi debacle; not only that, but the promo for what lies ahead seemed to strongly signal that a number of major characters are going to end up being caught in the crosshairs to some extent. Some are going to be stuck in government hearings, whereas others may find either their jobs or personal relationships on the line.

One person in particular who is going to be in the spotlight here is none other than Henry Muck, whose predatory ways are starting to be brought more and more into the light. This is something that we assumed could be happening at some point this season, but to have his awfulness brought out so soon? That makes us think that the fallout is going to be all the more chaotic than we ever would have predicted. For Kit Harington, we imagine it must be exciting to sink your teeth into such a reprehensible guide wearing a mask of “good, forward-thinking businessman” — this is about as far of a cry from Jon Snow as you are going to get.

Of course, we know there are other complications with Muck and Yasmin, and we are still curious what is going to happen now when it comes to Harper and Eric. There are still so many open storylines that can be addressed moving forward, and we are more than eager to see how it all plays out!

