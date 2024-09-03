Only Murders in the Building season 4: Who is Dudenoff?

Heading into Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2, we certainly expected more information on Sazz’s death. So, what did we get? Well, a number of new suspects, plus some additional mysteries to go along with them. Take Dudenoff, for example — what is this really? Or, who is this?

Over the course of this episode, we had a good chance to learn more about the people who live in the West Tower of the Arconia, which is where the shot came from that killed Jane Lynch’s character. The “Westies” who are over there are an eclectic bunch, including Vince Fish and his rotating pink eye and then also the sauce-stirring family, who also love playing cards and eating a piece of ham that they have hanging up in the bathroom. These people are odd ducks — that much is clear. There was also Mr. Christmas All the Time Guy, who never takes his decorations down and likes to work out.

Now, let’s get to Dudenoff, shall we? We have yet to meet the actual person behind the name and yet, he apparently has the apartment at the West Tower where the blinds are always closed. Mabel and Oliver found their way into the place and while there, they could see that nobody was actively living there. Yet, there was also a pig and some tinsel — a sign here that some other residents have been accessing the room.

So who rents out an apartment, doesn’t use it, lets other people use it, and then also served as the sight for a sniping? There are so many questions and so few answers. Also, Sazz had the word “Dudenoff” on her desk, so on some level, she was aware of what was going on…

