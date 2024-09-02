Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, September 1, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? As many of you know, September is often the month in which the hit crime drama returns. What better time to talk about it?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to go ahead and share some of the bad news: If you love the series, you are going to be waiting a little while longer to see it. There is no episode tonight and unfortunately, this is not a year when the crime drama will be back in September. The plan instead is to launch it on Monday, October 14 in the typical 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot.

If there is good news to report here, it is simply that multiple episodes of the series have already been shot. Meanwhile, there are going to be a lot more of them than what we saw last season! In general, it does feel like the plan is for the writers to deliver a good dosage of what you love, with maybe a few surprises sprinkled in, as well.

Will these surprises include nods to other parts of the franchise? We are honestly really curious to figure that out! After all, there is the prequel NCIS: Origins on the way and beyond just that, the spin-off featuring Tony and Ziva that is coming to Paramount+. Of the two shows, it obviously makes some sense to do some sort of tie-in with the latter series, but a lot of that is obviously going to depend on scheduling. After all, getting these people together on separate continents is no easy feat.

The biggest thing we hope for over the next few weeks is quite simple: A trailer. Can we get some more footage of that soon?

