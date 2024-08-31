NCIS season 22 spoilers: Wilmer Valderrama shares epic tease

As we get prepared to see NCIS season 22 on CBS come October 14, why not see another tease all about what lies ahead here?

Well, in true show fashion, we know that the writers are not giving a lot away, especially when it comes to answering some key questions regarding the future of Katrina Law as Jessica Knight. However, at the same time we do have a fantastic tease from Wilmer Valderrama suggesting that Torres will be finding himself in quite a predicament.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the actor share a video from the set that actually features Nick in handcuffs. What is going on here? We don’t think we are repeating a situation from the end of season 20, but clearly, the creative team wants you to be nervous for as long as possible and understandably so.

Also in this video, you get a glimpse of at least a few other people — think in terms of Gary Cole (Parker), Diona Reasonover (Kasie, wearing her red crime-scene jumpsuit), and then also Sean Murray (McGee). Just in case you needed a reminder that the producers are keeping Knight’s status a mystery, here you go.

The biggest thing that we continue to think about here is that it’s hard to imagine the show moving forward with McGee, Parker, and Torres as field agents. You’re going to have to see either Knight come back or a replacement added at some point — and we haven’t heard of anyone being cast. One way or another, the show loves to keep these mysteries going, don’t they?

Now, let’s just hope that there’s a chance to get a few more teases for what is to come in the weeks ahead…

