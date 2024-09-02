American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: September update

Is there a chance that we are going to get an American Horror Story season 13 premiere date between now and the end of September?

If there was ever a time to wonder this question perhaps more than any other, this is it. Remember for a moment here that this is typically the month where new seasons of the franchise premiere — typically, it is either here or October! However, FX has yet to announce anything, and as it turns out, that is for good reason. While the series has been renewed for another season, very little has been said about either filming or its cast.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

As a matter of fact, we can go ahead and note that the earliest you are going to be able to see the series back is in 2025, meaning that for now, the odds of there being any more news on the show soon are slim to none. Instead, we imagine that for the next several months, FX’s focus is going to be more on Grotesquerie, a show that is also executive-produced by Ryan Murphy. It is not the same exact show as American Horror Story, but there are going to be similarities when it comes to a dark, spooky premise.

In addition to the flagship Horror Story, we know that there is presumably also more coming from the spin-off American Horror Stories. Unfortunately, for the time being there is no clear-cut premiere date for it, either. There were rumors about episodes being shot earlier this year but since that time, almost everything has been fairly quiet behind the scenes. We’ll just have to wait and see what exactly the future holds.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on American Horror Story now, including some other discussion about the future and also Grotesquerie

What do you most want to see in American Horror Story season 13, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







