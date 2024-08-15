American Horror Story season 13: Is Grotesquerie a replacement?

We know that there have been questions as of late about American Horror Story season 13 on FX, and they may even be accented further by a recent announcement. After all, the new show Grotesquerie is poised to be coming out next month!

For those who have not heard, this is another FX show from executive producer Ryan Murphy, and it is also one that features plenty of horror in it. It’s got a big-name cast led by Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance, and given that there is no American Horror Story seemingly set for this fall, we do think it may be fair to raise the following question: Is one show here meant to be a replacement for the other?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

Well, let’s just put this in relatively simple terms: There is no plan for Horror Story to be canceled, at least at the moment. The series has already been renewed for another season, and our hope at the moment is that it will come out next year. Grotesquerie is meant to be its own thing, and a way in which to ensure that FX constantly has new and exciting programming. Also, remember that Murphy is probably the biggest hitmaker that you’re going to find in the world of TV. If he has a good idea for a program, they are almost certainly going to run with it. All things considered, why wouldn’t they?

For now, our hope is that both of these shows could be ones stick around on the air for a rather long time and all things considered, why wouldn’t we want this?

Related – Get more coverage on American Horror Story season 13 now, including on premiere dates

Are you sad there is no American Horror Story this fall, or are you at least happy to see Grotesquerie?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates as we get closer to both of them premiering.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







