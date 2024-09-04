The Bachelorette finale: Is Jenn Tran, Devin Strader engaged?

Entering tonight’s The Bachelorette finale, it felt likely that Jenn Tran and Devin Strader would end up together in some way. After all, consider the narrative around it! Jenn has wanted someone who puts her first and is emotionally available.

With all of this in mind, what we imagined was that tonight, we would see Jenn spend time with both Marcus and Devin before realizing that she wants to be with someone who she does not need to pull feelings out of a lot of the time. Her family could also influence that. Our larger theory was that in a moment of emotional reassurance, Jenn would also propose to Devin, thus allowing him to feel loved and allowing herself to feel like she made the ultimate choice.

So, did all of this actually happen over the course of the episode? Well, we did eventually see the end of things for Jenn and Marcus first. This was inevitable since he could never get to the place that she needed him to be. This left Devin, and of course the big mystery as to what was going to happen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

