The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Is Jenn Tran’s pick obvious?

As many of you at this point may be acutely aware, The Bachelorette finale with Jenn Tran is coming to ABC tomorrow night. Are you ready for it?

There are a lot of different perspectives that you could take when analyzing this season overall, but one stands out to us personally: This may be the most narratively constructed one that we’ve seen in quite some time. Remember that a lot of the season has been about Jenn working to find her own sense of inner power and strength after feeling like a lot of her past relationships were on other people’s terms. This is a great opportunity for her to forge a different path in her life.

It is because of all of this that you could claim that we’re getting one of the more obvious endings to a season in a while, one where Jenn picks the guy in Devin who is clearly head over heels for her and has not shown any hesitancy in that. The only thing he’s struggled with is whether or not Jenn feels the same way. We’ve speculated that Jenn could be the one to propose instead of Devin, but that is irrelevant to the discussion we really need to have here. ultimately, this is a situation that is more or less about Jenn breaking the cycle of men who are less available to her emotionally.

Now, it is still 100% possible that Jenn surprises us all and chooses Marcus. However, if that happens, we personally tend to think that a lot of the season would have been edited in a slightly different way. This may be a reality show, but it is also edited with a certain story in mind.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

