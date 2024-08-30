The Bachelorette finale video: Jenn Tran prepares for her family

We know that there are a handful of important events that are coming during The Bachelorette finale on ABC — but of course, family is a big deal.

After all, Jenn Tran may be entering the final part of the season somewhat torn between Marcus and Devin, and there is a chance that her loved ones could help her to see the light. There have been some seasons where it’s felt like a family’s reaction may not change things one way or another. However, this time around it may be different. Jenn’s family knows her dating history, and they may also be able to help her see some warning signs.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview showing that Jenn, once again, is thinking about how she has been with men in the past who are not the most emotionally available. She clearly does not want to repeat history, so will this be a chance to break that cycle?

Well, we’ve said for a while here that this season has really felt like it is telling a more defined story than almost any other in recent memory. This is one about how Jenn potentially realizes that Marcus is repeating her past, whereas Devin represents her future. It may be also why Jenn chooses to propose herself, at least if our theory is correct. (This is all speculation!) This is someone stepping into her own power and making some choices that feel 100% right for her right now. Devin clearly loves Jenn and has no issue expressing it; there could be a successful relationship here, but we’ve also seen enough seasons of this franchise already to know that within this crazy reality TV world, nothing is guaranteed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

