Will Trent season 3 premiere date: A September 2024 update

With today serving as the start of September, why not dive further into a Will Trent season 3 over at ABC? There is so much to consider here, both in terms of the story and what lies ahead!

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that behind the scenes, we at least know that there is going to be a lot of work done! Filming will take place for the Ramon Rodriguez crime drama over the next few months in Georgia, and there is a ton of story for everyone involved to take on. Remember that at the end of season 2, we ended up seeing Will arresting Angie in one of the most shocking moments of the entire series. He did not want to do it and yet, he considered itself a necessarily evil that came about as a result of his job. He decided that he needed to follow the letter of the law, so he did that before ultimately opting to then skip town with Betty.

So what are the chances that we get an actual premiere date this month? Well, let’s just say that for now, it is pretty darn low. It would be wonderful in the event that we got something more in the days to come, but the reality here is that Will Trent is not going to be coming back until January or February. By virtue of that, our feeling is that a start date will be announced in September or October.

After all, we tend to think that for the immediate future here, the top priority for ABC is going to be actually promoting some of the shows that are on the air this fall. It may not be an easy thing to digest, but that does not make it any less true.

