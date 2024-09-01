Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: A September 2024 update

With us now officially into September, does this mean that some great news about a Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date is on the horizon? Let’s just say this: We’d absolutely love if that is the case!

Unfortunately, where things stand right now is surrounded in a good bit of ambiguity, as not all that much has been confirmed yet about the next season of the show. We know that there is more coming, and it is is really just a matter of when. Titus Welliver has already noted that the new season will arrive in 2025.

We suppose that really, the larger question you have to wonder at this point is why the folks at Amazon / Freevee are making us wait so long to see the latest batch of episodes. Isn’t there a case to bring it back before next year? Filming wrapped up several months ago, and there is another Michael Connelly adaptation in The Lincoln Lawyer premiering this fall that had a pretty similar production timeline. Of course, this is a reminder that The Lincoln Lawyer is a Netflix show, and all of these series really are dependent on whatever the streaming provider wants to do with them insofar as a schedule goes.

Now, we do think there’s a small chance a season 3 premiere date is announced this month — though we’re also not banking on it. Realistically, it feels like the more likely situation is that we’re going to get an announcement in either October or November, as there is not a tremendous reason for Amazon to want to get promotion for this show underway this many months in advance. Let’s just hope that there’s plenty of action and character development for Harry, Maddie, and most of the other characters to make the wait worthwhile.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

