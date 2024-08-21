Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: A fair question…

Today, we do think that there are some renewed reasons to wonder about a Bosch: Legacy season 3, and it is actually thanks to another show. What are we talking about in particular? Think The Lincoln Lawyer.

Earlier today, Netflix announced that their Michael Connelly adaptation is going to be arriving with new episodes on October 17, meaning that we have less than two months to wait for it. The news was surprising, mostly because both it and Bosch spin-off wrapped production around the same time earlier this year. If we are getting one show in October, why is Freevee / Amazon making us wait until 2025 to get the other?

Obviously, there are a few different things that you could cite here, including that Bosch: Legacy perhaps has a larger amount of post-production. However, in the end the most important thing is something that we have discussed here and there in the past: The provider can do whatever they want with the episodes. The cast, crew, and producers work on them and then after that, they really lose all control. Amazon will make the choice that matters the most for their schedule, and they may not feel like they need to hurry — especially when they have another action series coming up in Cross that is also based on popular books.

For those who are curious, we do at least think that Titus Welliver and the rest of the cast are going to be coming back to the air before another adaptation in Reacher, mostly because that show feels like it has an even longer post-production process to get on the air. Our hope is that you will see Harry and Maddie Bosch back come January.

When do you think we are going to actually see Bosch: Legacy season 3 arrive?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

