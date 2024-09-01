Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Joseph amplifies his own target

We’ve made it now to day 48 within Big Brother 26, so what is the state of things when it comes to the strategy within the house right now?

Well, let’s start things off here with a reminder that Leah won the Power of Veto yesterday, which means that she can save Angela, Kimo, or Rubina if she really wants to. We know that she wants to save Angela, and if she wasn’t close to Joseph, maybe she would. The problem is that he seems like an easy replacement nominee at this point, especially since he continues to paint a bigger target on himself.

First and foremost, remember for a moment here that Joseph decided yesterday that he was going to be really blunt regarding Angela’s fate in the game to her face, even though there was no real reason for her to do that. He’s just decided that he wants to come across as honest, really to the point that it hurts.

This is a problem, though, it certain contexts … mostly because there is a tendency within this to rub people the wrong way. Not everyone liked how he handled Angela, Chelsie already seemingly wants him out, and he told Makensy to her face that he’s not worried about her as a strategic threat this morning. (Speaking of Makensy, she’s starting to become more and more of a winner threat; late last night, T’kor really talked about her as someone she really respects — beating Tucker in the AI Arena has built her resume, even though Tucker really just beat Tucker because he didn’t listen before the comp began.)

More women’s alliance chatter

It is something that T’kor has spoken about, and she also told Rubina last night that Quinn wants to form an alliance of a lot of people minus the nominees. T’kor is a really smart player, but she’s also really stubborn — and a lot more like Tucker than she would ever admit. She wants to play with very specific people and can’t adapt. If Angela goes this week, maybe she still can … but we’ll have to wait on that.

Related – See more when it comes to Big Brother 26 updates from last night

What do you want to see today in Big Brother 26?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







