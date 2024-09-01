Tulsa King season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The CBS finale!

As you prepare to see Tulsa King season 1 episode 9 on CBS next week, there is absolutely one thing that can be said with confidence: Stuff is hitting the fan! This is the finale, and it is where the show is going to pull off a lot of its biggest swings creatively. What happens here will carry over directly into season 2 — which, for the record, is premiering on Paramount+ on September 15!

This is the really smart thing with what Paramount as a company has done here: They’ve spent this summer working to get you hooked on the Sylvester Stallone series and after that, they will hope you subscribe to their premium service for more.

Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves at the moment and instead, why not dive more into what is directly ahead? Below, you can see the full Tulsa King season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Happy Trails” – All hands are on deck as tensions between Dwight’s crew and Waltrip escalate past the point of no return. Elsewhere, a flashback reveals what sent Dwight to prison 25 years ago, on the season one finale of Paramount+ Original series TULSA KING, Sunday, Sept. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Is there a cliffhanger?

We don’t want to give away too much for those who have heard very little about season 2, but let’s just say this: Absolutely, the show will be setting the stage for what’s next at the end of the finale. The second season could be in some ways rather different, but the core of it will be 100% the same — mostly, an opportunity to see Dwight trying to build up parts of his empire while squaring off with adversaries at the same exact time. There are new and old foes, and also a great deal of humor! Let’s just hope you are prepared.

