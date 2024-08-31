Yellowstone spin-off The Madison: How will it stand out?

Even though Yellowstone may be losing John Dutton, it does still feel like a good time to be a fan of the extended universe. After all, consider the following! It appears as though a season 6 may be coming of the flagship show, and there is also another season ahead of 1923. Meanwhile, indications suggest that a new spin-off titled The Madison is on the way, though its connections to the original remain to be seen.

What we can say at the moment about the project is rather simple: It is going to feature a New York City family heading out to the Madison River valley in Montana, where they will find a new home for themselves. Maybe this will be a modern-day odyssey, though early details suggest that grief will be a central theme of the story.

One thing that we believe will be different about this series from much of the Taylor Sheridan world is how, at least at first, there could be a distinct urban feel to it. We tend to imagine that we’ll see at least a few scenes set in New York, and we don’t really tend to see this sort of setting in these shows all that much. The closest we’ve probably come at this point is in Tulsa King, but that’s not even set in the same world as Yellowstone.

The reason why seeing this particular setting could be important for The Madison is the indication right away that in terms of style and tone, this is going to be a rather different story. You want it to look and feel rather different from the get-go, mostly because you don’t want it to just be a carbon copy of what has come before.

