Lioness season 2: New Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman photo

The wait for Lioness season 2 has been long, but it has actually been shorter than we would have imagined once upon a time.

With the series coming back in October now, the good news is that from here on out, there are going to be a lot of teases and previews sprinkled in. While we may be stuck waiting a little while longer for a trailer, we are at least happy to have something more to share with some of the cast!

If you head over to the official Instagram now of star and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, you can see a first-look image of her character Joe alongside Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn. Just in case you needed a reminder that these two are going to have a huge role to play coming up, this is it.

So what sort of story are you going to see from Joe and Kaitlyn moving into the new season? There is no precise answer to this at present and yet, we do have a pretty good sense of where things could go. While Cruz is still a part of the show in some form, it’s also clear that Joe will be working in part with a new recruit into the program. There is another dangerous mission ahead, and we do wonder whether or not the series will ask the same questions about good and evil during these delicate operations. The moral complexity of this show makes it better than almost any other in this genre.

Of course, Kaitlyn’s role will continue to be overseeing a lot of these operations at a distance — while also dealing with near-constant pressure from the higher-ups. She continues to have an extremely difficult job, and we hope that there are a few unexpected curveballs thrown in there.

