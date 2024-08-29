Lioness season 2: What’s happening with Cruz Manuelos?

Less than 24 hours ago, the folks at Paramount+ revealed the Lioness season 2 premiere date. Yet, another question still remains: What is the story for Cruz Manuelos going to be?

Think about this for a moment: Laysla De Oliveira has been confirmed to be a part of the cast moving forward for the second straight season. However, when you look at the synopsis, the show makes no mention of her character at all: “As the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Zoe Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman), and Byron (Michael Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program.“

The show is not exactly giving you clues in here about Cruz’s story, and we feel like that is intentional. If you remember what happened at the end of season 1, she felt burned and broken by the program. She went deep undercover to take out Aaliyah’s father but in doing so, she fell in love and a situation unfolded that was painful and morally complex. A lot of what made that season so challenging was rather simple: It started out as more of a by-the-books military show, and it ended as one that questioned the entire military industrial complex. What is the cost of completing a mission, and is there such a thing as purely good or purely bad?

At this point, we’re just pleased to know that Laysla has spent a great deal of time filming in Texas for Lioness season 2. This indicates that in some way, we’re going to be seeing her back — but who will she be working with? What has she become? Cruz was arguably the best part of season 1, so let’s just see where the story continues from here…

What do you think we are going to see from Cruz on Lioness season 2?

