Survivor 47: Where is the official cast reveal?

We know at this point that the premiere of Survivor 47 is less than three weeks away — with that, where is the official cast reveal?

Let’s just put it this way — typically, we know the full roster of castaways at this point in the off-season. We had a good few weeks to get to know the players of season 45 and 46 before the premiere. What’s changed this time around?

Honestly, trying to figure out why a network like CBS does or does not do something can be tricky. However, at the same time we do think that they don’t feel great urgency to say anything yet. They’ve shown plenty of previews for the season already without an official cast reveal and unofficially, a lot of people have been identified already.

Also, for them it may be about releasing the cast at a specific time of the year more so than a certain number of weeks before the show comes back. Remember that Survivor 47 is slated to premiere on Wednesday, September 18, which is a little bit earlier than we typically see it. It still makes the most sense for them to announce the cast after Labor Day Weekend and with that in mind, we tend to think that we’ll see something officially on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we really do get a great season here! We know that there’s a lot of buzz already about a potential Legends season down the road, but let’s not forget that there are still a lot of great opportunities to meet new players leading up to that. We do love all-newbie seasons mostly for the element of surprise they often bring to the table. Plus, there could be a legend or two in the mix here at the end of the day.

