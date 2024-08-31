House of the Dragon season 3: Will criticism impact it?

This weekend, there have been some headlines within the world of House of the Dragon, but hardly for the best reason out here. Through most of the final episodes of season 2, there was a good bit of criticism — a lot of that was amplified further by George R.R. Martin noting recently that he plans on addressing the problems that he saw.

Is the show in full-on disaster mode? We’d certainly argue against that. While season 2 had its issues with pacing (especially when it comes to Daemon), it also had a lot of highlights. It’s a shame that the story ended without getting to the Battle of the Gullet, but that seems to be an HBO / Warner Bros. Discovery issue more than anything else, as the series only had eight episodes this time around.

So how are some of these criticisms going to be addressed moving into season 3 — or, are they at all? That’s a difficult question to really answer. The story for this season has been set for a while so if there are any adjustments, we anticipate that they will be minor. While Martin has assisted in some way with the planning process for the new season, he also was not in the writers’ room all of the time.

We do tend to think that House of the Dragon season 3 could be a bit more action-packed than what we saw in season 2, but we also tend to think the producers will move forward with a “you can’t please everyone” sort of mindset. However much criticism this past season may have gotten, it certainly was better than the final season of Game of Thrones … right?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

