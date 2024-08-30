House of the Dragon: George R.R. Martin to address problems

When it comes to discussing the current state of House of the Dragon on HBO, George R.R. Martin has a plan. Basically, he’s taking some time now to write about how he will be writing about the show’s second season soon.

In what has to be one of the stranger bits of strategy we’ve seen, the author posted the following message on his Not a Blog: “I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that’s gone wrong with HOUSE OF THE DRAGON… but I need to do that too, and I will. Not today, though.” In writing, this of course, this is all anyone is currently talking about — he may as well get the rest of the message out there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

So what is Martin’s fundamental problem with the show? That is still somewhat unclear, but through the season it felt as though he had some unclear sentiments about the changes made to Blood and Cheese. While he has praised the show for adding more depth to characters like Viserys and Helaena, he also has not shied away from criticism, as well. We do think the praise is worth noting here, though, as there will be some misbegotten idea out there that all the author does is criticize adaptations when that is not fully the case.

What is Martin’s role on the show?

He is an executive producer, and we also know that at some point in the season 3 planning process, he was involved in at least some discussions. However, he has seemingly not visited the writers’ room, at least in a way that is public knowledge. Filming for the next batch of House of the Dragon episodes should start early next year, with the plan being to air it in 2026.

Related – See more about when preproduction for House of the Dragon is going to begin

What do you think some of George R.R. Martin’s problems with House of the Dragon could be?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







