House of the Dragon season 3: Early preproduction news?

Rest assured, House of the Dragon season 3 is coming to HBO! All signs indicate that we will be waiting until 2026 to see it and yet, work will be starting up before too long.

Now, how soon are we talking here? Let’s just say that before you know it, at least the preproduction team will be doing whatever they can to get some things set up in advance.

Here is what we can say right now. According to a Production List entry (per Winter Is Coming), October 31 is going to be when preproduction starts up. This means that everything should be set up in early 2025 when filming actually kicks off. This is the sort of timeline that we’d heard for some time for the HBO hit, so we can’t say that any of the news we’re hearing now comes as that much of a shock. The major thing that matters at this point is that everyone is able to move forward and produce a pretty epic batch of episodes.

Based on how season 2 concluded, one thing feels clear: The third season is going to kick off with an epic battle! The Battle of the Gullet is a really important conflict within Fire & Blood, and it should look and feel rather different from what we saw during season 2 leading up to the death of Rhaenys. We know that moving forward, there are some new characters who will also be cast — a big one presumably here is going to be Daeron Targaryen, the fourth child of Alicent and Viserys who has been in Oldtown for all of the series. Most of what we’ve learned so far has come from afar.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

