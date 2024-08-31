Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 7?

The Power of Veto Competition took place this afternoon within the Big Brother 26 house — so who emerged as the victor this time?

Well, we should start things off here by noting that this season has been really fun for Veto Competitions, winners, and gameplay — it has been used every week! However, we entered this weekend’s thinking that a sea change may be coming. Master of chaos Tucker is gone, and we know that Head of Household Quinn wants Angela out of the game. Unless she or fellow nominees Kimo or Rubina won the necklace, they’d likely remain on the block. Joseph and Leah were chosen, but they don’t have much of an incentive to use the Veto after the fact.

All things considered, the Veto Competition was over in a reasonable amount of time today — and in the aftermath of it, we learned that the winner was Leah! She won her first competition of the season and judging from her outfit, the competition has some sort of mechanic theme to it. (Leah’s outfit was bright yellow, which led to Pikachu jokes.)

This is not a comp that she needed to win but at the same time, we understand the logic of needing to win a competition or two at this point to prove that you are there to play. Leah does not have the strategic resume to justify a lack of competition wins; her best move so far this season is getting the likes of Quinn, Joseph, and to some extent Cam under her thumb at various points.

Since Leah does need to maintain a solid relationship with Quinn and Joseph could be a replacement nominee (or would at least be pushed for it), we doubt that she uses it. Nonetheless, we’ll see what’s next in the next two days.

