SEAL Team season 7 episode 5 spoilers: Into the night?

Overnight you are going to have a chance to see SEAL Team season 7 episode 5 over on Paramount+ — are you excited for what is ahead?

Well, the first thing that we can say about this particular story is quite simple: It begins with a possible feud. It is not necessarily one that will last forever, but it should serve as a reminder of the divide that exists within Bravo Team at this particular point. We are talking a little bit here about Ray starting to grow increasingly concerned over Jason’s leadership and whether he can still do what needs to be done.

If you needed more verification that these two are front and center for what lies ahead, the synopsis below gives you a good sense of it:

Even the closest of brothers fight eventually. Tempers flare during a surveillance mission in Malaysia and Drew reveals why he’s been so closed off.

In terms of action, the biggest thing that we can say is that there are going to be some night-vision sequences, at least based on what you can see over here. This is a show that still knows what it is looking to bring to the table for most viewers — it’s been an action thriller from the get-go, so why do anything drastic to change that now? Clearly, they don’t feel any reason to do so.

Along the way, just remember that there is a good chance that someone else could die before the end. Obviously we don’t want that to happen, but this is one of those shows that does require a certain key awareness. Otherwise, you could find yourselves heartbroken, and that’s a spot that we’ve already been in when it comes to what happened in the past with Clay.

