SEAL Team season 7 episode 5 spoilers: ‘A Perfect Storm’ details

As you get yourselves prepared to see SEAL Team season 7 episode 5 on Paramount+ this weekend, are you ready for things to get intense?

Well, let’s just say that for now, it feels pretty inevitable that it is going to happen. Tensions are already high between Jason and Ray; before too long, we may actually be at a boiling point with them. Are you ready for that? We’re not but luckily, we do have a few more days to steel ourselves…

Now, know that the title for SEAL Team season 7 episode 5 is “A Perfect Storm.” If you want to know more, go ahead and check out the synopsis:

Even the closest of brothers fight eventually. Tempers flare during a surveillance mission in Malaysia and Drew reveals why he’s been so closed off.

The biggest reason why we are hopeful for things moving forward with Jason and Ray is rather simple: We have been in tough spots with them before. They know each other inside and out and they’re not going to tolerate when something feels off. For Ray in particular, we also know that he is trying to just make it out of his final missions here alive in one piece, as he is already doing whatever he can in order to look more towards his future. He has specific plans that 100% he does not want to see go south.

As for the Drew storyline, we’ll say that the writers are doing the best that they can to include that character and make him interesting in a short period of time. He’s just in the hardest spot since this is the final season and of course with that, we are naturally going to be drawn to some other people over him who we’ve come to know.

