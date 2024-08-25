SEAL Team season 7 episode 5: Tension between Jason, Ray?

As you get prepared to see SEAL Team season 7 episode 5 on Paramount+ next week, it is okay to feel bittersweet about it.

After all, consider the following. By the end of this installment, we’re going to be at the halfway point of what is the final season. While it may be the right time for the series to go in some ways after this season, that does not make it easy. We’ve grown so attached to these characters, and the last thing that we want is to see their story end in some unsatisfying way!

Luckily, we do think that there is still room for either a happy ending or something close to it, but there are going to be a ton of trials and tribulations first. You are going to see some of them play out in this next episode, presumably, between Jason and Ray based on how episode 4 wrapped up. Ray is starting to question Jason’s priorities out in the field and whether he has Bravo’s best interests truly at heart. Jason has fought his way back from a lot of obstacles, including a traumatic brain injury. However, is he still the right man for the job? This is clearly one of those things that this episode is going to have to figure out.

We’d love to say that episode 5 is going to offer up something resembling an answer and yet even with that, it is hard to speak with that much confidence. Everything within this final chapter of SEAL Team is instead going to be a slow build, as a lot of the decisions being made here are ones revolving around the long-term future of Bravo as a unit. As so many of you may know already, these are not choices that can be made within a day. It takes time, effort, and tough conversations before some clarity can start to be found.

