The Old Man season 2 premiere: Emily’s apparent struggle

Season 2 of The Old Man is poised to premiere on FX in just a matter of weeks — so what will the primary focus be, if there is one?

Well, what makes this series so exciting right now is that even if you have two big-name stars in John Lithgow and Jeff Bridgers, their characters of Harper and Chase are not necessarily going to be the focal point of every single moment. Their characters are essential to the new season and yet, at the same time there are others who command some of the limelight here and there.

In the end, we would argue that at this point, Alia Shawkat’s character of Emily Chase may be the most important person on the entire show. After all, consider where she is: Taken by her biological father in Afghanistan at the end of this past season. She is in a spot where she can infiltrate and get more insight on what is happening there; however, at the same time she is in danger every step of the way.

At this point, it is also clear that Emily is the binding force that brings Harper and Chase together. While we know that there are some series out there that opt for some sort of reset entering new seasons, at the same time this one feels a little bit more like a direct sequel. The action is almost certainly going to pick up right where season 1 left off; if not that, close to it.

After all, the fundamental question is tied back here to Emily once more: If something happened to her, do you think that these people are going to just stand idly by?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

