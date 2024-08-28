The Old Man season 2 premiere spoilers: Where it starts

For those who have not heard, The Old Man season 2 is going to premiere on FX when we get around to Thursday, September 12.

So what is going to make the story stand out this time around? Well, for starters, there could be a really different dynamic for Dan Chase and Harold Harper. For a lot of the first season, we saw Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow’s character engaged in what was a dramatic game of cat-and-mouse, one where Chase’s own daughter Emily proved to be rather useful in acquiring information. She was a mole of sorts and yet, also looked towards Harper as a father figure in some way, as well. The relationship that she had with the two men was complicated.

Moving forward now into the season 2 premiere, these complications will continue. After all, at this point we’re going to see Emily in grave danger — and despite their past, Chase and Harper could be forced to work together in some way. The idea of this does allow for a potentially different dynamic, especially since the two were not on-screen together for a good chunk of season 1 (at least for the whole first five episodes). That was about the case and now, the story could be about the rescue.

We do not think that it is going to be a huge surprise, but FX is not giving too much away about The Old Man and its season 2 premiere as of yet. All we have is the synopsis below:

Dan Chase and Harold Harper are now in Afghanistan; they have to evade the Taliban in order to save Emily.

Obviously, there is going to be a lot of action this season — that is inevitable. However, we hope that there are also chances to dive into the history of these characters at the same exact time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

