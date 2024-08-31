Industry season 3 episode 4 preview: The Harper Stern spotlight

This weekend HBO is going to be bringing you Industry season 3 episode 4 — so are you ready for what comes along with that?

Well, we should go ahead and note here that the focal point for this particular episode is a rather tough thing to crystalize, all things considered. After all, episode 3 established so much chaos, whether it be within Yasmin and Henry Muck’s “relationship” or what is poised to happen at Pierpoint in general after that catastrophic conference.

Yet, the story that intrigues us the most at the moment has to be geared towards Harper Stern, who is now in this position where she expects Eric to work for her. There is an element of role reversal here but beyond just that, there is equally an element of humiliation. She could see all the visual evidence of what was going on with Eric at the time in which they met; he is going increasingly off the rails, and we do wonder if she takes any pleasure in seeing herself find a new place or not.

One of the great things about Industry in general is how things are almost never truly settled. With that in mind, we’ll tell you now to not look at this relationship at present and think that it is fully settled at all. There is going to be a fundamental change or two and our advice is quite simple — go ahead and be prepared for that. Also, prepare for another few things that are going to surprise you! Despite the fact that the financial focus for the show may feel a little bit dry, rarely ever is that actually the case. We’ve seen so much confirmation of that over the years.

