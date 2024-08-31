Only Murders in the Building season 4: Will Theo return?

We know that Only Murders in the Building season 4 is going to deliver a number of fantastic guest stars this season, not that this is a surprise. It’s what the show has become known for from the beginning, and we do think that this season may have the most star-studded roster yet. Obviously, we’ve already seen Molly Shannon, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, and Eugene Levy. Meanwhile, coming up we know Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, and many more are turning up. Also, remember there’s a chance for surprises, as we just saw Scott Bakula within the premiere.

Now, let’s turn to Theo Dimas, shall we? Even though James Caverly may not be a big name on the level of many of the aforementioned people, he is very-much loved in this world and because of that, we do think that there are plenty of people still rooting for something with his character and Mabel.

So is there a chance we see him between now and the end of season 4? Well, the only thing that we can say is that nothing has been confirmed; yet, the producers have said that there are some surprises sprinkled through the season that have not been announced. We could see him this season, or really in any other moving forward.

After all, Theo is one of those characters who has a number of connections to people all over the greater universe here. Not only is he someone who has a history with Mabel, but his father Teddy Dimas has certainly been an adversary at times. He also brings a different voice and perspective that is very much appreciated.

