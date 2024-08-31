Slow Horses season 6: Gary Oldman wants to keep going

While there may not technically be a Slow Horses season 6 at Apple TV+ at this point, be assured that it is coming. All signs point in that direction. The series has never been more popular and beyond just that, we tend to think that the cast and crew are still having a great time.

Of course, it does also help that you have a star here in Gary Oldman who wants nothing more than to see the show continue as long as possible.

Speaking in a new piece over at the BBC, the man behind Jackson Lamb indicates that he is “in it for the long run.” This comment does chart very much with what we’ve heard Gary say in the past. He is getting to do stuff on the Apple TV+ show that he arguably does not get a chance to do elsewhere, and we do think that this is something that continues to appeal to him.

Also, let’s not forget here that it makes sense to do more of this show for however many books end up being made. Why not, so long as the viewership is there? We do really think that it helps that every season, in one form or another, is really its own unique Slough House story. There is a lot that you can really do here every single time.

Now, remember that the next season of Slow Horses is set to premiere on September 4, and we do tend to think that Lamb is going to be front and center for a story that is both dangerous and incredibly entertaining at the same time. What more could you really want from him?

