The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 video: Cast talks filming!

The second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is going to start filming next month but for now, why not talk more about season 3? It is absolutely coming, as Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride are already working beyond the scenes to make that happen!

So while you wait to make it to that point, why not hear more from the cast?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new video in which Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride say hello from Spain, where the next season is being shot. There are not a lot of details out there about the third season save for the fact that these two are going to be involved; it remains to be seen if you are going to have a chance to see other characters like Isabelle and Laurent, who are going to be a major part of season 2 still.

In general, we have come to learn already that the main focus of season 3 is not going to be altogether different from last season; for a good chunk of the story, a good bit of time will be spent on seeing whether or not Daryl is going to make it back home to America. We do continue to think that on some level, it will be the endgame here. However, at the same time we don’t get the feeling that the writers are willing to rush that. There are so many opportunities still to do things that have never been done before in the franchise, so there’s no reason to shy away from some of that.

