Lady in the Lake season 2 not happening, explains EP; why?

From the start, it has been abundantly clear that Lady in the Lake was billed to be a limited series at Apple TV+ and with that, a season 2 was never guaranteed. However, we recognize fully that we are in this TV era where more and more “limited series” end up becoming more. We’ve seen it happen so many times over the years and with that, it’s hardly some insane idea to think that it could have transpired here, as well.

So, why are we not getting it with this particular show? Let’s just say that it comes down to a decision from some of the main people involved behind the scenes.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Alma Har’el was asked if she would be interested in exploring future stories here with some of her characters. Her response spells everything out:

No. This is a story that feels very complete to me. I feel like I’m honored that I got to, you know, the freedom that I got to do what we did with the book. I’m thankful to both Laura Lippman and Apple, that they allowed us to take such liberties, and I think we explored everything that there was to explore.

Often, this really is the best way to look at things, especially since it is so easy for a show to overstay its welcome or run out of ideas. If there is nothing more to explore at present, why keep going? It is a smart sentiment and we honestly think it is better to figure this out now than to keep going after viewers are feeling like there is less of a purpose.

Personally, it feels like the best case scenario to us is simply that Apple continues to work with some of these people again in a specific capacity — the more that it happens, the more loyalty you could get from viewers.

Were you still somehow hoping for a Lady in the Lake season 2?

