One Tree Hill revival series in the works at Netflix; who’s is back?

Just in case you did not have enough nostalgia out there in the TV world, here is great news for longtime fans of One Tree Hill.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, former series stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton are in talks to star in and executive-produce a revival series at Netflix, which is being written and executive-produced by Becky Hartman Edwards. Jensen and Danneel Ackles are also on board as EPs, with the latter in talks to potentially return as Rachel Scott.

Of course, both Bush and Burton would be reprising their roles here as Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer. There are multiple other original cast members who could turn up in some capacity; Chad Michael Murray, however, is not currently circling a return.

So what would the revival be about? Honestly, it sounds relatively similar to most other revivals that you tend to see these days — Brooke and Peyton would now be parents to teenagers of their own, and you would see some of the original themes of the show echoed in that way. Is this the smart way to go about things? Maybe, but that also feels more like a hybrid of a remake and a reboot. We recognize that it worked with another Netflix show in That 90’s Show, so we understand the appeal. (Raven’s Home also did last for many seasons on Disney Channel, as did Girl Meets World.)

Given that everything is still in the early going here, we don’t want to sit here and say with absolute confidence that the show is going to be a runaway hit. There’s a lot of time to go from where we are now to where the show could ultimately be, especially since it feels like everything is currently just in development. It will take time to get from point A to point B.

Would you watch a One Tree Hill revival over at Netflix?

