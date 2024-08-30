Pachinko season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Leaving Osaka

Are you ready to dive into Pachinko season 2 episode 3? Another installment is coming to Apple TV+ next week, and based on what we are hearing at this point, there are going to be a number of emotional moments. Some characters will be on the move, and others will find themselves in a difficult but nonetheless reflective place.

As has often been the case, though, the folks at the streaming service are not giving too much away about what the future holds. For now, just take a look at the Pachinko season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

Sunja and the children flee Osaka only to find their new location has its own challenges. Solomon’s past leads him to new beginnings.

Of course, we tend to think that a lot of eyeballs are going to be on Anna Sawai in this episode, and for good reason. This is her first major show since arguably her breakthrough performance earlier this year on Shogun and while she was a part of season 1, there are elevated expectations now. The same goes for the series itself. Pachinko remains one of the most thoughtful and ambitious programs out there, so is there a way to convince more people to check it out? This is, honestly, one of the things that we are most curious about. There are not a lot of other shows out there quite like it so by virtue of that, we are crossing our fingers.

What also makes the show so interesting, though, is that it’s so innately difficult to describe in just a few words. If you are recommending it to somehow, how do you do that? The only thing you may be able to do is recommend the program in its totality and hope that people give it a chance.

