Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power EP on season 3, beyond

We are now three episodes into Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, and at this point, a season 3 feels likely. We know that the writers are planning with that in mind, though we imagine that viewership will be examined before a firm decision is made.

With all of this being said, it certainly does not mean that the writers have already mapped out a clear path to how this particular story will go moving forward. We know that there was a supposedly five-season commitment early on, but Amazon / Prime Video has yet to formally greenlight that.

For the time being, let’s just say that the producers are being at least a little bit evasive when it comes to mapping things out. Here is just some of what showrunner J.D. Payne had to say on the subject to Deadline:

What I would say is from the very beginning, we were so fortunate that Amazon took a chance on us and gave us the keys to the kingdom, so to speak creatively. How we got that job was, we presented a story with a beginning, middle, and end. And we were able to do that because it’s not our story. We are merely stewards. This is Tolkien’s story, part of his mythology, and this Second Age has a very particular trajectory, arc, and a very clear ending. And I think we just hope to continue to be fortunate and have this big audience and be able to keep making this grand ambitious show because there’s great stuff yet to come.

Honestly, we hope that the show gets a chance to tell the full story; The Rings of Power may not be a perfect show, but the producers have brought a lot of interesting ideas to the table and the fans deserve a chance to see the whole thing play out.

