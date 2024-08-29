Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Gandalf hints?

Is The Stranger on Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power really Gandalf? This question has been out there for a while, namely since the end of season 1 where some clues first started to surface.

Now, however, you can argue that some of these clues may be accented further based on what we saw in the first three episodes of season 2 — or rather, some of what we heard. Nori, in the midst of a conversation, speculated that the Stranger may perhaps need a “Gand” in order to fully harness his power. This is representative of a wand, a stick, or whatever else you may want to call it. Any long-time Tolkien fan knows that this is a central component to the character’s appearance and by virtue of that, it is fair to imagine it could turn up at some point.

Now, of course, there is more to Gandalf’s name than just having Gand in it; however, this could be an intentional choice by the showrunners. It is also worth noting here that the mystery with The Stranger may not be exactly who he is but rather, what he represents. Given the limited amount of known Wizards within Tolkien lore, there are not many possibilities if we are led to believe The Stranger is among them. Gandalf just makes the most sense given that 1) The Rings of Power is far from subtle and 2) it benefits this show further to have established characters around. Given that we already have Galadriel and Sauron, while not add another ancient character into the mix.

As we explore Rhûn throughout this part of the second season, maybe some more clues will eventually surface. We are certainly intrigued in figuring it out.

