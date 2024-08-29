Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4 air date

After the epic three-episode premiere today on Prime Video, it makes sense to want to look more towards Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4. When are we going to see it and, beyond just that, what will the story be?

Well, the first thing to note here is that moving forward, the fantasy epic is going to be shifting more towards a weekly model. The three-episode premiere is meant more to be a foundation for what lies ahead, and not a trend that you are going to be seeing here week in and week out. This is what Amazon does in the hopes of getting everyone hooked, and we will have to wait and see what happens here with performance. The ratings for this show are a point of huge curiosity, especially when you consider all the claims about viewers starting the first season and not finishing it.

So what will be coming up from here? Well, Prime Video has not released a lot of information about what is coming up next, but we do think that things are going to be epic and chaotic. Remember that the second season is really about the villains as much as the heroes, and we are going to understand more about Sauron and his motives — plus also where he came from! There are new faces we also may still see down the road, so go ahead and prepare for that.

Let’s just hope that the momentum from the first few episodes here remains — and also, that the show can avoid some of the pacing problems that slowed down the first season in a pretty darn dramatic way. These are issues that are still somewhat hard to get around.

Related – Get some more discussion all about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, including early season 3 hopes

What do you most want to see moving into Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







