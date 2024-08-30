Dexter: Original Sin video: Cast reacts to preview!

The premiere of Dexter: Original Sin is coming to Showtime this December, and we are absolutely excited for what lies ahead! After all, this is a show that has a ton of involvement from Michael C. Hall as a narrator, and there are some elements of this that could end up being integrated into the upcoming sequel Dexter: Resurrection, which is actually going to bring Dexter Morgan back (somehow) in the present.

So while we wait to see what these shows actually bring us insofar as content, why not hear more from the cast?

If you head over to the link here, you can see some of the main stars of the series — including Young Dexter and Deb in Patrick Gibson and Molly Brown — react to the new opening sequence that was released back at San Diego Comic-Con. Sure, there may not be a lot of brand-new information in here, but we do appreciate the chances to see some of the main people so enthusiastic about what they are building. We know that playing established characters can be hard, especially when it comes to a show that had a polarizing ending in the first place.

Now, remember here that the plan is to apparently launch Original Sin in December, and this means that come October or November, we are probably going to get some more details, whether it be a trailer, a premiere date, or some other good stuff. The aforementioned Resurrection will not start filming until early next year, with the plan for it being to bring it back at some point next summer. Like New Blood, it is not necessarily going to be some limited series.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

