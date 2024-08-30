Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Quinn’s nomination plan (day 45)

Late tonight, it was officially revealed that the new Big Brother 26 Head of Household is Quinn — but what is he going to do with it?

Well, the first thing we want is for him to stop bragging about sending Tucker home while wearing Rubina’s skirt. It feels like he is, once again, trying to force some sort of content that doesn’t feel organic. This has been our bigest issue with watching him, beyond of course the shouty diary rooms.

Now, let’s get back to the possible nominations here, shall we? All indications at the moment seem to suggest that we are going to see him go with Angela and Rubina for sure. He’s also indicated that he won’t nominate Chelsie or Cam, and he low-key has a certain amount of trust in Makensy at this point, as well. He’s kind of running out of players here, isn’t he? Don’t be shocked if Kimo does end up becoming a pawn to “disguise” the Visionaries on some level or some other nonsense, given that we don’t think he’s going to nominate Leah. Joseph could be a possibility here, but we tend to think that they’ve got a solid working relationship.

Quinn, much like many other recent HoHs, is going to get some blood on his hands. Yet, if he has it his way, it will be easy to just let Rubina or Angela leave this week since neither one of them is going to work with him long-term. (He has said that getting out Angela feels like a waste, so Rubina is almost certainly the person that he actually wants gone from the game now.)

Who is sitting in the best spot?

Well, let’s just point to Chelsie, who is once again safe despite the fact that she’s been on the bottom at times this season. Everyone trusts her.

