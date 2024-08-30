Ted Lasso season 4: The debate over its title

If you love Ted Lasso, then you have probably heard the reports already: Many cast members have had their options picked up for more! This is the closest thing to a signal that we’ve had a chance to see now suggesting that another season is coming.

Here is the hard part, though, getting the show across the finish line and from there, also figuring out what exactly it looks like. Even if the comedy returns to Apple TV+, it is clearly not going to be exactly the same as what we saw in the past. Phil Dunster will apparently not be around full-time, and there are some indications that Jason Sudeikis may only be present here and there. (The latter is coming from a recent edition of The Town podcast, based in part on sourced information and predictions by the host.)

The biggest question we’re left to wonder when it comes to all the info out there is quite simple: Do you call a Ted Lasso season 4 that if the main character is not necessarily the star? Or, do you re-brand the entire show as a spin-off? We would imagine that depending on Jason’s involvement and/or the premise of the story, a lot of these things are going to be figured out. We could understand some hesitation to move away from the original title, based on how popular the first three seasons were. (This is ironically reflective of how another Bill Lawrence series in Scrubs ended up having a season 9 that felt more like a spin-off, to the point the producer lobbied for it to be called Scrubs: Med School.)

Now, we actually think that Apple will take some time to confirm another season, and for many reasons: They will want to get more actors on board, but beyond that, figure out what sort of show it is going to be. Take how much Jason we are going to get, or if this is about the men or women’s teams at AFC Richmond.

