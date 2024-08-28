Ted Lasso season 4: More on possible renewal, cast involvement

Based on all accounts, it does appear as though a Ted Lasso season 4 is going to happen. However, a big mystery remains: What the show looks like.

While there have been reported bits and pieces of information about the next chapter of the show, finer details remain vague. We’ve heard that Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Jeremy Swift (Higgins), and Brett Goldstein (Roy) have been optioned to return, but what about some other folks? Why have none of the players from the first three seasons been officially brought on board? Jason Sudeikis has not been confirmed yet, but that seems to be more of a contractual thing due to him falling under a different union.

Here is where things get a bit more complicated. In a new episode of The Town podcast, host Matt Belloni (who has a track record of being well-sourced on things related to the Apple TV+ hit) notes that Sudeikis has “blessed” another season, and that a writers’ room is going to get up and running. Where things get interesting is where he predicts (based on some sourced information) that Sudeikis may not be on the season that much, and that the show co-creator felt like “executed” his vision on the story through the first three seasons and does not want to do much to tamper with that. What you get for a season 4 may be a very different sort of show than what we’ve seen so far.

Obviously, none of this info has been confirmed, but if Sudeikis is not a huge part of the next season, why call it a season 4 at all? It feels better suited to call this a spin-off, one that could feature some characters and a different story. Our sentiment is that the women’s team idea is still what makes the most sense, as you could keep a core group around, cast new players, and still feature people like Jamie Tartt and Dani Rojas as occasional guest stars.

Do you want to see a Ted Lasso season 4 with less Jason Sudeikis?

