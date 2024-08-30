Lioness season 2 trailer: When will Paramount+ release it?

This week, the folks at Paramount+ revealed that Lioness season 2 is going to be airing this October, which is so much earlier than expected.

Now, there is another key question you still have to wonder: When are we going to see some footage? Production has been going on for months here and with that, you do have to assume that there is a lot of footage in the can. We do imagine that we’ll have a chance to see a little bit more over the course of September — why wait until then? Well, it is certainly a good question…

If there is a simple answer we can offer to it right now, it is simply this: Paramount+ has no incentive to put anything out before this, mostly because they are in the process right now of promoting Tulsa King. This is their top priority, mostly because it premieres next month and it, like Lioness, has been off the air for some time. It has had some additional sampling thanks to CBS airings, and that may boost its own ratings moving forward. We’re honestly not sure that Lioness would ever be able to air on broadcast just by virtue of some of its content at times.

As for what we could theoretically see whenever a season 2 trailer is released, we do think one of the focuses will be on Joe and the latest recruit into the programming. Given that Nicole Kidman is one of the show’s biggest stars, there is also a chance we’ll see some Kaitlyn in here.

We still have very few details about Cruz’s involvement in the story this season, and this is probably at the top of our own personal priority list. The earlier we learn about this, the better!

