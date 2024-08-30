Slow Horses season 4: Hugo Weaving on villainous role

Moving into Slow Horses season 4 there is so much to be excited about — so why not take a moment here to discuss villains?

In particular, the upcoming batch of episodes is going to feature none other than Hugo Weaving as Frank Harkness, a character who has a dangerous priority and one he will work hard in order to achieve. On paper, he may sound like he’s pure evil; however, the reality here may be a bit more complicated.

Speaking in a new interview with the Radio Times, here is some of what Weaving had to say about the part:

[He is a classic villain, but] I don’t ever think of people in that way. Some characters I’ve played are absolute classic villains, but Frank’s a human being. He’s very grey. Should we say he’s dark grey, he’s slate grey? He’s not white, he’s not black, but he’s slate grey, I think.

He’s a piece of work. He’s highly trained, highly evolved in one way in his thinking, but he’s a renegade, he’s out there, and he is completely unsentimental … He’s ruthless, but he’s not without charm. And I’d say in this season, we see quite a lot of urbanity. He’s quite an urbane character, but you feel that he’s got a lethality, a physicality and a lethality to him as well.

Ultimately, this is not going to be an easy person for Slough House to square off against, mostly because he could operate with a pretty different code than almost anyone. This is not to say that Jackson Lamb is a boy scout, but his way of breaking the rules is rather different than those on the other side. We imagine that this is going to be one of those seasons where all hands need to be on deck, but will that be possible? Remember that River, for example, will be dealing with quite a lot via his grandfather.

