is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, August 30, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We probably don’t need to tell you this, but we are absolutely stoked to see the show back.

After all, at this point it is clear that there are some emotional stories ahead for Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and the rest of the cast. There are only eight episodes left! We are moving forward at this point with the anticipation that these installments are going to be a combination of familiar and yet different — and perhaps even surprising at the same exact time. The final episode in particular is the chance for the show to do a bigger swing creatively than they typically do, but will the writers go for it? Or, are they going to play it a bit safer in the hopes that they come back for more?

Unfortunately, we are still in a spot where we are going to be waiting for a long time still to see some of these episodes back. There is nothing on CBS tonight, and the plan still remains to bring Blue Bloods back when we get around to Friday, October 18. There is sure to be some more previews over the next few weeks, and that includes a synopsis for the first episode back. We don’t necessarily expect season 14 episode 11 to be one that delivers some huge change — if that happens, we’ll probably get it closer to the finale. For now, our feeling here is that the writers are going to ease into some sort of big change if there is one.

Of course, we want the remainder of the episodes to give us a nice mixture of emotions. There will be nostalgia, but also some action and hopefully a few tear-jerker moments as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

