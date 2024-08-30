Big Brother 26: Where is Tucker Des Lauriers’ goodbye messages?

Where are Tucker Des Lauriers’ goodbye messages on Big Brother 26? We understand that there is going to be a lot of demand to see them here. How in the world could there not be, all things considered?

Tucker was one of the best castings that we’ve seen on this show in a rather long time, and this is easily not the last time that we’re going to be seeing him as a part of reality TV. He is easily going to be called back for either show, The Traitors, Survivor, The Challenge, or almost any other show under the sun. Given what Julie told him tonight, there is not going to be any battle back.

So if you want to see Tucker’s goodbye messages, what we can say here is that you are going to have a chance to see them tomorrow on the official Big Brother Instagram page. Honestly, we already know that some of them are going to be incredibly mixed — Quinn will probably gloat and cackle, though really Chelsie is the person who deserves credit for this more than anyone. She’s the best player in the game by a mile, thanks mostly to her ability to constantly play people and twist things around.

Of course, we do imagine a heartfelt message from Rubina towards him. Tucker indicated that the relationship between the two of them is real and he can’t wait to spend more time with her on the outside — and honestly, we believe this can work. We know there are a lot of cynics out there, but remember that there were also a ton of cynics about Brendon and Rachel back in season 12 — and clearly, their relationship has stood the test of time.

For now, we’re going to miss having Tucker around, but it should be fun to see where exactly the season goes from here.

