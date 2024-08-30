The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Jenn Tran on unpredictable ending

As you know at this point, The Bachelorette finale is going to be airing on Monday night — so are you ready for some emotional moments?

We know that there are a lot of different potential outcomes to this season, and ABC has promoted extensively that there is at least one unexpected twist at the final rose ceremony. Nobody is saying what it is but the more that we see and hear, the more it seems likely that we are building towards Jenn Tran proposing herself to either Marcus or Devin, as opposed to the other way around. It’s something that will generate headlines and, of course, the show can twist it in ways where you think that anything could happen in advance.

One thing that Jenn is clearly getting out and saying in advance here is that no matter what happens here, it is totally unprovoked. Speaking to The Wrap, she had the following to say on the subject:

“I did not see what was coming at all … When you start the journey, you think of the ending in one way, and when I got to the end, it was not what I was expecting, but it was what was best for me in that time.”

We’ve said this before, but her proposing to Devin is, at least at this point, what makes the most sense. Just remember for a moment that he has struggled feeling like her top choice, and this is something that she could do in order to show him exactly how she feels. Also, it feels like the summation of her entire journey to get to this point, where she has felt like a lot of the relationships in her past have been dictated by men.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

